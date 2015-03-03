MWC 2015: Kaazing and lightning speed IoT connectivity

For the first time, Kaazing Corporation will be exhibiting at Mobile World Congress 2015 to demonstrate its latest WebSocket Gateway technology, offering a supercharged internet for extending and scaling enterprise applications and services to the IoT world – in real-time, anytime, anyplace.

Kaazing is already involved in numerous enterprise mobility applications used by multinational corporations as well as fast growing businesses, ensuring their employees, customers and suppliers are always connected in real-time, whether hundreds across a single site or hundreds of thousands globally

Kaazing also says that customers can also expect to reduce CPU utilisation by as much as 75 per cent and network load (bandwidth) by x1000, while accelerating network speeds by up to x1000.

This has several benefits for businesses, such as: reducing network total expenditure, delivering next generation service strategies, and taking advantage of greater speed to market and agility to increase revenues.

"Maintaining consistent and predictable ‘lightning-speed’ performance at massive web-scale in a reliable and secure way is the challenge Kaazing is already solving for a large number of household name companies," said Peter Singh, Kaazing’s VP EMEA & APJ.

"Another vital area we address is optimising application development for the mobile platform to overcome key issues such as battery life.”

Singh added: “From mission critical investment trading, retail CRM, healthcare, insurance, logistics and transportation, to delivering highly engaging interactive TV shows and gaming apps, Kaazing’s WebSocket software is providing a revolutionary new standard for web-communication that is fit-for-purpose for a diverse array of modern event-driven organisations."

If you're at the event, head along to Hall 8, Booth H10 to check it our for yourself.