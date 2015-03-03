Next Windows 10 build to include Project Spartan

The next build of the highly anticipated Windows 10 operating system will come with Project Spartan, a lightweight replacement for the Internet Explorer.

The news was confirmed by Microsoft’ technical lead for Windows universal apps Kevin Gallo, at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The exact date of the new release is not known, although we have reported recently that the build is expected by the end of this month.

The company also demonstrated its universal app platform – a platform which enables an app to run on every Windows-powered device, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PC’s, Xbox’s, etc.

The platform was demonstrated using an Xbox One.

"Just a year ago, the experiences customers sought on Windows phones were different from tablet, which were different again from laptops and PCs, and different from the game console. This has changed – rapidly”, said Gallo in a recent blog post on the Windows Blog.

He goes on explaining how applications will adapt to the device they’re being run on, so on a laptop with a touch-screen, an app fly-out control will provide larger touch targets if tapped with touch, as opposed to clicked with a mouse.

“Building a platform that supports this new world of mobile experiences requires not only supporting a number of screen sizes, but also providing flexibility in interaction models, whether it be touch, mouse & keyboard, a game controller or a pen. As a customer flows across their devices, they will often quickly transition from touch gestures to keyboard & mouse for productivity.

“To bridge the device gap the industry is seeing the emerging trend of multi-modal devices, like the 2-in-1 Surface Pro 3. Within app experiences, an increasing number of apps handle this exact scenario – except developers are bridging this gap by building one or more mobile apps, a desktop application, and a website. We believe this can and should be easier,” says Gallo.