Three bags exclusive with Honor 6+ phablet

Three has announced that it has struck a deal with Honor – which is owned by Huawei – to bring the company’s next flagship to the UK exclusively.

The phone in question is the Honor 6+ phablet, and it marks the first time that an Honor phone has been available elsewhere other than online for UK buyers.

The Honor 6+ has a 5.5in screen (not a 6in one as you might have expected given the name) with a full HD resolution, driven by a 1.8GHz octa-core CPU backed with 3GB of RAM, which should make it pretty nippy indeed.

32GB of storage is on board, with a dual-lens 8 megapixel camera on the rear, and another 8 megapixel camera on the front, pandering to the selfie crowd. Three notes that the handset promises an impressive battery life, too.

The launch date or price have yet to be confirmed, though the network says it will offer the usual wide range of tariffs, and that this is a “premium, stylish phone that manages to also bring affordability”, so hopefully it won’t break the bank too badly. Of course you’ll get 4G at no extra cost – which is Three’s big selling point with its handsets (or one of them).

In a blog post, Sylvia Chind, Head of Devices at Three, wrote: “Honor have built-up quite a fan base as an innovative and exciting brand, so we’re really looking forward to working with them to bring the 6+ to an even greater audience.”

One of those innovations was to offer consumers some measure of influence over what they would pay for the Honor Holly handset.