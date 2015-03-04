Audi cars to be kitted out with AT&T connectivity from 2016

Audi cars coming in 2016 will be connected to the net via AT&T, the car company announced at MWC in Barcelona on Tuesday.

The German firm also said that 4G LTE will be available in areas where it’s offered and 3G in all others.

Under the agreement between the two companies, all 2016 models with Audi connect will be delivered to customers with an AT&T SIM card providing connectivity to the AT&T wireless network.

There will be a total of 19 different connected cars, among which are the new A6, A7, and TT models.

They will feature the most advanced version of Audi connect including up-to-the-minute traffic information, semi-dynamic route guidance, over the air map updates, and internet radio, in addition to picture navigation, social media and personalised RSS news feeds with read-aloud functionality, to name a few.

The service will also allow for a faster Google Earth and Google Street View load times, the company said.

“Our relationship with Audi has allowed us to improve the in-car experience, beginning with the A3 last year, the first 4G LTE connected car in the U.S.,” said Chris Penrose, senior vice president at Internet of Things, AT&T Mobility.

“We’re thrilled to work with Audi to connect all 2016 models. Now all Audi drivers will enjoy navigation, streaming and high-speed access to the Internet.”

“The convenience and added benefit of having Audi connect services in our vehicles, along with Wi-Fi access for up to eight devices, serves as a competitive advantage for our brand,” said Filip Brabec, Director of product management at Audi of America.

"We have been and intend to remain innovators in this field through partnerships like this with AT&T.”

Connected Audi models are: A3, S3, Q3, A4, S4, allroad, A5, S5, Q5, SQ5, A6, S6, A7, S7, RS7, TT, TTS, A8, and S8.