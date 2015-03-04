AVG surpasses 200 million active users milestone

Internet security firm AVG has announced it has reached 200 million active users worldwide, including more than 100 million across mobile platforms.

The announcement marks some impressive growth for the company, which has added in excess of 50 million customers in the past 18 months.

Read more: AVG finds seven in ten teenagers don’t know everyone they’ve befriended on social networks

Gar Kovacs, CEO of AVG Technologies, believes that the news can act as a springboard for future success.

“This is a very significant milestone for AVG and one that not many companies ever achieve. Not only have we reached the 200 million user mark, but more than half of these users are mobile customers. This highlights the successful evolution our company has made from a PC heritage to a strong mobile future,” he said. “The last 18 months have been the fastest period of growth in the company’s history and we expect this rate to continue going forward.”

The sheer number of customers is a reflection of AVG’s expanding portfolio of security-centric products, tailored to businesses and consumers alike.

In fact, earlier this week during Mobile World Congress, AVG unveiled the latest version of its AVG Zen platform, which provides users with a family-focused security offering. The firm also recently launched its Business Secure Sign-On service which helps organisations to manage their mobile devices more effectively.

“At AVG, we believe that everyone in the world has the inalienable right to security and privacy online,” Kovacs added. “We are committed to enabling the next three billion people coming on line to explore the Internet with peace of mind and security.”

Read more: New AVG Zen security platform is ready for the Internet of Things

The security ecosystem is constantly changing, reacting to the increasing mobility of everyday life and newly discovered threats. The news of AVG’s landmark membership figures will no doubt reassure the firm that its products continue to be relevant in the ever-changing digital landscape.

