BitTorrent Sync 2.0 finally released

BitTorrent Sync 2.0, the cloudless BitTorrent client, has arrived.

What sets the Sync 2.0 from the classic version of the popular torrent sharing client is the fact that it’s cloudless – it has no need for a third party.

The client allows direct sharing of files and folders between people, and after months of alpha and beta testing, it’s now a complete product.

“We’re now ready to take the beta tag off and deliver a final product,” Erik Pounds wrote on the BitTorrent blog

Instead of a cloud account, users can now link their devices using a ‘private identity’, and can share files and folders, as well as see who has access to what.

The new version brings a ton of changes to the client, some of which are for the Pro version.

“A bunch of new functionality has been added, from enhanced user interfaces across desktop and mobile platforms to a new certificates-based security model with even greater control and ease-of-use,” it says on the blog.

The Pro version is the paid version of the client, with many features aimed to assist businesses and personal users with more demanding needs.

This version will cost $39.99/year per user (£26), and those who need multiple licenses can get a volume discount.

Sync will be available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Amazon Kindle Fire and BSD. It can sync files between devices on a local network, or between remote devices over the Internet via secure, distributed P2P technology.