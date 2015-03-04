CityFibre announces next Gigabit City is Edinburgh

CityFibre has announced a new fibre project it’s undertaking in partnership with service provider Commsworld to boost Edinburgh’s connectivity and make it a “Gigabit City”.

We’re talking about a 150km fibre network which spans the city offering Gigabit speeds to all who are happy to pay for them. The first phase of deployment starting in the summer will see 50km of fibre laid in central Edinburgh to hook up more than 7000 business in the Scottish capital.

This is the second Scottish city to be given the CityFibre Gigabit treatment, with a project already announced for Aberdeen (and Coventry, Peterborough and York in England, as well).

Greg Mesch, CEO at CityFibre, commented: “With thriving financial, tech and media sectors, Edinburgh’s businesses are poised to take advantage of a digital head-start, providing them with a competitive advantage at home and abroad. We are seeing huge demand for ultra-fast connectivity and as we continue this shift to service based economies, a modern digital infrastructure could not be more critical to a city’s success.

“Commsworld is a perfect partner with which to transform Edinburgh’s digital landscape and we look forward to demonstrating the capabilities and contribution of next generation infrastructure to both the public and private sectors.”

Richard Nicol, CEO of Commsworld, added: “Ultra-fast, gigabit connectivity appeals hugely to digitally dependant businesses and this is only going to grow with time. It will soon become the standard, driving productivity, innovation and the bottom line.”