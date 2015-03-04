Daily deal: Acer Aspire XC-115 workstation desktop PC £83.32

And so the mid-week rolls around, hope your lent's going well and you've been able to resist. Today is "Discover what your name means" day where you're encouraged to look into what your name means, or define what it means for yourself. We've got a deal on the Acer Aspire XC-115 desktop PC reduced from £132.50 to £83.32.

The Acer Aspire XC-115 desktop PC is a perfectly acceptable workstation. However those looking for something with a bit more oomph should look elsewhere, you'll see what I mean when we look at the specs:

AMD E2 Quad core 6110 1.5GHz

4GB RAM

500GB HDD storage

DVD ROM

AMD Radeon

The AMD E2 Quad core CPU combined with the 4GB RAM will provide you and your employees with more than enough raw power to complete tasks involving word-processing, Internet-based tasks, and general office tasks.

Similarly the 500GB storage is plenty for storing documents, audio files and programs, so it's unlikely the user will run out of space. The HDD spins at 7,200 rpm which means that the users will be able to access their files quickly.

Lastly, a quick run down of the workstation's connectivity options shows that interfacing devices with this computer will not be a problem:

2 x Front/Side Audio Jacks

3 x Rear Audio Jacks

1 x HDMI-Out

1 x D-Sub (VGA)

1 x LAN

6 x USB 2.0

2 x USB 3.0

A great sub-£100 workstation.