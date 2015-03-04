Instagram introduces new multi-image carousel adverts

Instagram has introduced a fresh feature on the advertising front called “carousel ads”, which as the name suggests offer up multiple images to entice the viewer.

The new style adverts are a way that brands can share further details with users who are interested in whatever they’re offering. Essentially, they allow the user to swipe their touchscreen to see further images (and a link to a product or brand website), a process Instagram likens to multi-page print campaigns.

So for example, given an advert for a car, the auto maker could show multiple photos of different features on board the vehicle, and then a link to that particular model’s website.

According to a blog post, this introduction is a response to “feedback from the Instagram community that they are interested in learning more about a brand or product after they have been inspired by a sponsored photo or video.”

The photo sharing service also noted that those who don’t want to explore the ad further can simply ignore it and scroll past, so there won’t be any intruding on your Instagram experience if you’re not interested.

You’ll start to see carousel ads appearing over the next few weeks, though Instagram will only be trying them out on a small scale to start with, while they tweak the exact format according to the audience reaction.

Naturally, this is another step furthering monetisation, as a carousel advert will doubtless be more expensive than your run-of-the-mill ad.