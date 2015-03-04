Microsoft makes some big cuts to popular Xbox One bundles

Microsoft has made some big reductions in the price of some Xbox One bundles.

The price cuts have been made on Microsoft’s online store (spotted by Techie News), and represent some considerable savings, with one bundle dipping well below the £300 level.

That would be the Xbox One Sunset Overdrive Bundle, which is now £280, having been cut by £70. This comprises of the Cirrus White Xbox One console plus Sunset Overdrive and a few free extras in terms of content for the game (outfits and weapons).

The bigger cut – of £100 – has been applied to the Xbox One with Kinect Assassin’s Creed Unity Bundle, which has dropped from £400 to £300. Mind you, in this case it’s still marked as £400 on the Microsoft online store, but Game has it at £300 (albeit not online – you have to check stock in-store).

With that bundle, you get the console and Kinect, plus Assassin’s Creed Unity, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, and Dance Central Spotlight.

Microsoft also notes that there are limited quantities of these deals, and they are only available at selected retailers, with the usual “while stocks last” policy pertaining – so in the case of the latter deal, you might struggle to find it now. Still, looking is worth a shot.