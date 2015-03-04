MWC 2015: Eye Tribe showcasing new smartphone eye-tracking tech

In the future, women will be able to control more than just men by staring at them.

Mobile eye tracking company Eye Tribe, today announced it will be showcasing its new eye-tracking software solution that “makes a smartphone even smarter” at Mobile World Congress March (MWC) in Barcelona.

Due to The Eye Tribe’s new technology, it is now possible for developers to design programs that allow users to control their devices just by looking at them – including scrolling, navigating and selecting on their smartphone and tablets with nothing more than their natural eye movement.

The company’s SDK is available for $99 (£64) and includes an Eye Tribe Tracker.

On Friday, The Eye Tribe was named by leading industry analyst Gartner as a “Vendor to Watch” in its newly released market report titled “Market Trends: Integrated Eye Tracking Will Disrupt UI/UX Paradigms in Consumer Devices” by Werner Goertz.

“We are honored to have received this prestigious recognition by Gartner as a ‘Vendor to Watch’ in the area of integrated eye tracking, and look forward to being at Mobile World Congress this week to show OEMs how we can help them quickly and inexpensively build break-through mobile products using our award-winning eye tracking technology,” said Sune Alstrup Johansen, CEO of The Eye Tribe.

In January, The Eye Tribe Tracker earned a CES Best of Innovation Award and praise as a top new technology innovation by CNET, Discovery, Forbes and Fortune, to name a few.

The Eye Tribe SDK is compatible with Android in addition to Windows and Mac OS/X, and can help Android OEMs enhance consumer experiences with their product and provide new features and functions.

If you're at the event, you can find Eye Tribe in Hall 6, Stand 6C50.