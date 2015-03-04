MWC 2015: Ford steers away from smart cars to smart bikes

Ford has a smart bike up its sleeves.

Whoever rides his bike around town knows how annoying and frustrating car drivers can be. And whoever drives his car around town knows just how annoying and frustrating bikers are.

It's not a love-hate relationship, it's a hate-hate relationship. Even people driving both cars and bikes hate the other one, depending on what they're driving or riding at the moment.

Ford wants to eliminate that stress by creating a smart, e-bike developed to fit perfectly within the busy city traffic life.

The car manufacturer presented two prototypes of urban bicycles at MWC in Barcelona: the MoDe:Me for urban commuters and MoDe:Pro for "urban commercial use".

The Pro version is designed with (pizza) delivery in mind, having a rack on the back.

On the other hand, the Me version can be folded up and taken on public transport – perfect for the city life.

They both come with a 200W motor with 9mA/h battery, which can help users achieve speeds of up to 15mph (24 km/h) without much pedalling.

Both bikes are fitted with back sensors which are connected to the handles, and they're capable of alerting the rider when, for example, a car is overtaking them.

The alerts come in a form of vibrating handles. The vibrations can also be used as a navigation aid, signalling when the rider should make a turn, and where.

Both bikes work with an app called MoDe: Link, designed by Ford to assist the rider with navigation, public transport networks and what not.

The downside to the story is that the app is only supported by iPhone 6, and the price is still unknown.