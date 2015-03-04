Sony’s Project Morpheus VR headset coming next year

Sony gave some more information about its upcoming virtual reality headset during the Game Developer Conference in San Francisco.

Even though we still don't know the retail price of the highly anticipated product, we do know that the VR headset will hit the stores sometime in 2016.

Shuhei Yoshida, president of Sony’s worldwide studios for Sony Computer Entertainment, showcased a revised prototype that’s close to the final consumer product.

The device, known as Project Morpheus, is upgraded and far superior to the model previously shown.

The upgrades include a 5.7-inch display, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The refresh rate is twice as fast as compared to earlier versions – meaning it will minimise the feeling of nausea while moving through a virtual world.

The OLED display also provides a 100-degree field of view and a resolution of 1,920 x RGB x 1,080. There are now nine tracking LEDs to provide 360 degree tracking.

Latency is also reduced, and it now takes the VR headset just 0.018 seconds to react to the movements of the head, unlike the older versions which took 0.04 seconds last year.

The device has also been visually re-designed, and is now easier to take off and put on.

Project Morpheus is a codename for an upcoming virtual reality headset produced by Sony. It is designed to be fully functional with the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita game systems, and currently has no confirmed release date.

More information about Sony’s virtual reality headset is expected during the E3 expo in Los Angeles.