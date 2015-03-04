Uber makes its move for mapping start-up deCarta

Even though the company faced many challenges recently, Uber can’t help itself but to push forward, expand and improve.

It was announced on Tuesday that Uber has acquired deCarta, a mapping start-up company which will help improve its car-pool service and better calculate how long passengers' Uber rides will take.

The financial details of this deal remain unknown.

"A lot of the functionality that makes the Uber app so reliable, affordable and seamless is based on mapping technologies," an Uber spokeswoman said to cNet in an e-mailed statement.

"With the acquisition of deCarta, we will continue to fine-tune our products and services that rely on maps."

Uber is currently worth $41 billion (£26.6 billion). It’s the second largest venture-backed company in the world, and has raised $5.9 billion (£3.84 billion) since its founding back in 2009.

The car-pooling service has expanded to multiple cities around the world, and has been in the centre of attention many times, over various controversies.

Uber said it's made a very small number of other acquisitions, but it hasn't disclosed the names of the companies.

Six months ago, Uber’s CEO Travis Kalanick said the company had no plans of buying other companies: "Uber has not acquired a single company," he said at the time. "We are focused on the product. We are in 45 countries. We haven't spent time on mergers and acquisitions."

According to Mashable, which first reported the deal, deCarta will keep working under its own name as a subsidiary of Uber and 30 of deCarta's 40 employees will also continue on with the company.