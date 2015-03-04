Valve launches Source 2 engine (for free)

Valve is not usually one for media events, but when it comes to Steam it enjoys having a platform to talk to developers. At the Game Developer Conference this week, it has been showing off Steam VR and the next line of Steam Machines, and today announced the successor to the original Source engine.

Source 2 will be available to developers for free and is set to feature a wide range of new tools, APIs and functions to usher in a new world of video games.

While Valve failed to announce any game supporting Source 2, it has been heavily suggested that the new engine will run at least one new game from the company, whether that is Left 4 Dead 3, Portal 3 or the too-good-to-be-true Half Life 3, we do not know.

There is also no date for the Source 2 engine’s launch, meaning Valve could launch it late this year or sometime next year. Knowing Valve’s mismanagement of time, it might be a good thing Gabe Newell held off from revealing a date.

Valve has been focused on biometrics and new ways of discovering user’s emotions, creating reactions inside the game to fear, love or anxiety. These could be implemented into the Source 2 engine, allowing teams to create new experiences in games.

Steam VR might be a core center of these biometric ideas, considering virtual reality is much more immersive than a controller and a TV screen. HTC will launch the first headset running Steam VR, named Re Vive and it will go on sale later this year.

Valve has shown off a range of Steam Machines coming this year as well, still focused on bringing the console-style PC OS to the mainstream. Steam OS has been delayed for quite a long time now, but it looks like Valve is finally getting things in order.

Another piece of hardware was announced at GDC 2015; the Steam Link, allowing users to stream from the PC to a local TV. It will cost $49.99 (£32) and should be available in the coming months.