3 high-tech alternatives to charging your iPhone 6

Charging your iPhone has become one of the most tedious task in the 21st century. Though smartphones haven’t been around for a long time yet, the demand for them is growing almost exponentially.

We know from research that not only are iPhone screens getting bigger, more people are watching TV shows and movies on them.

There’s one issue a lot of smartphone owners rightfully bring up on a continuous basis: battery life. People use their phones all day, draining the phone’s battery by use of work and play-related activities.

Manufacturers and developers try to incorporate a strong and long battery life in the hot new phones that debut to combat the dreadful low or dead battery, but sometimes additional help is needed.

That is why we’ve compiled a list of high-tech phone charging alternatives offering things like unlimited life, charging speed, and most of all convenience. What’s more important to you when seeking a full charge?

Battery Case

A battery case is a technical device that comes in handy when you’re unable to charge your phone because you’re on the go and there aren’t any charging options (i.e., wall outlet, charging cord, etc.) available. You use the battery case to charge the phone the same way you would charge just the phone itself, using a USB port or wall adapter.

One of the most advantageous high-tech charging alternatives is the iPhone 6 battery case. Once the battery case is fully charged, you can put your iPhone in it and be on your merry way.

If you’re in the store, on a plane, at a concert, or simply in your living room when your phone’s battery is low, easily turn on the iPhone 6 battery case, and boom! The case is charging your phone through its lightening port.

The battery case boosts the battery life that was promised to you when you got your iPhone 6 by providing additional, previously charged power directly to your phone making it appear as if you have unlimited battery life. Not only will your phone hardly ever die, it will rarely get to a low battery level if you use the battery case.

Charging Pad

The charging pad was and still is a very exciting device as a lot of people are interested in cordless technology.

By just setting your iPhone 6 on a charging pad, you are able to quickly go about your business without having to worry about plugging this end in here and that end over there, and then making sure your phone is actually charging; because as we all know, some wall outlets are funky and don’t charge our phones properly.

With the invention of the charging pad, that all changed. According to Verizon Wireless, charging pads work by emitting “an alternating current via a transmitter coil, which then induces a voltage in the receiver coil found in the device.” The charging pad offers users

The charging pad offers users convenience and works by allowing the user to place his or her phone on the pad’s surface, and leaving it alone. The charging pad does the rest and completely restores the phone to a full charge.

Before you plan on using a charging pad for you iPhone, there are few things you need to know and accessories you need to purchase. For one, you need to determine whether or not your iphone has wireless charging capability because if it doesn’t, then it cannot work with a charging pad unless you manually add it to your phone.

The main accessory you need if you plan on using a charging pad for your iPhone is a charging pad, because your phone won’t charge without it, obviously.

Three-Tier Battery System

A new high-tech charging alternative to hit the streets is a mini three-tier battery system that will charge your battery in less than 60 seconds.

Yes, you read that right. This new device comes from a nanotechnology firm in Israel and works by rapidly absorbing and holding an electrical charge, then strongly pumping the electrical current.

According to The Guardian, this three-tier battery system offers unbelievable charging speed to the phone by using the phone’s original battery, a charger that pumps strong electrical currents into the phone, and the phone internal system that manages the phone’s power, but doesn’t last as long as the phone’s battery life originally promises.

What’s More Important?

So, what’s still on the horizon when it comes to charging our phones? Perhaps there’s a possibility of using more than one device to completely optimise our phones, transforming them into super phones.

In the end, it’s sort of up to you and your high-tech preferences.