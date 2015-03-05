Apple Watch: What to expect on 9 March

Even though the Apple Watch was previously unveiled at the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus launch in October 2014, some specifics and newly added features will be detailed at the 9 March event, just one month before the smartwatch goes on sale in 20 countries.

The most important piece of the Apple Watch still not unveiled is the charging mechanism, mostly because CEO Tim Cook has hyped it as one of the most elegant and smart ways to charge a wearable.

Apple always tends to hype up features that are already available elsewhere, and if it turns out it is just a wireless charging pad it might make people flip. We are hoping to see something special, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Apple Watch be capable of charging on a bedside pad like the Nexus 4 or Nokia Lumia 1020 could two years ago.

Cook has also hinted that the device will be fully waterproof, stating to one employee in Germany that he uses the Apple Watch in the shower. This would be a feat for the wearable, considering most only have water resistance up to IP57, meaning when you go into the shower the wearable should be removed.

Apple has also been hard at work on a new “Taptic Engine” capable of noticing how hard the user pressed down on the screen. This engine will understand the difference between a small and hard press, and do a different action accordingly.

On the fitness end, Apple Watch will reportedly offer rewards for people to achieve goals, but Cook has not confirmed if these will be monetary rewards - like 50 per cent off an app or off some free-food through a sponsor - or simply a bunch of badges.

It is clear however that the Apple Watch will focus heavily on fitness and health. Although, the first generation device will not have some of the more health oriented tracking, due to Apple not getting full clearance by the US and European food and drug administration.

Price is another thing Apple failed to disclose for the Watch and Watch Edition, the two more expensive options. The Apple Watch Sport will cost $349 (most likely £299 retail in the UK), but the Watch might cost £499 and the Watch Edition is slated to cost over £3,000 and will be stored in vaults for protection.

All shall be revealed at the event next week, where Tim Cook will take to the stage to announce all the specifics and potentially reveal the 12-inch MacBook Air or iPad Pro, although these may not be available until later in the year due to delays.