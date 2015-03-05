BT gives graduates a boost with 1,000 new UK jobs

Britain's telecom giant BT announced today it is creating 1,000 new apprenticeships and graduate jobs for young people this year, in a recruitment boost for the UK.

The new job opportunities will allow younger people to choose career paths from software development and IT to engineering and digital technology.

In a blog post published on the BT website, it said that the jobs will be created across the UK, in cities such as London, Glasgow, Belfast, Cardiff, Newcastle, Manchester and Leeds.

A number of BT’s apprentices will also begin new Degree Apprenticeships, which start this September, allowing them to complete full Honours degrees while working.

Prime Minister David Cameron welcomed the new recruitment boost, saying people who want to work should be supported.

“Backing those who want to work hard and get on with the skills they need to succeed is a key part of our long-term economic plan to secure Britain’s recovery.”

Business Secretary, The Rt Hon Dr Vince Cable, said: “These new apprenticeships from BT will give hundreds of young people and adults the chance to begin a successful career at one of the country’s leading employers.

“Apprenticeships are a fast-track route into the workplace, and can take you almost anywhere, even offering the chance to gain a degree on the job.”

The 1,000 apprenticeship and graduate jobs announced today are in addition to the 1,000 the company created last year and yet another example of BT investing in the future of the UK, the company says.