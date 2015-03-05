Daily deal: LG G3 smartphone £241.65

Good morning daily deal-ers, today is "National Absinthe day" so it's time to channel your inner French bohemians and indulge in the so called "green fairy" and get a little tipsy. We've found the LG G3 reduced from £347.43 to a mere £241.65.

The LG G3 topped many of 2014's top ten Android smartphone lists so without a doubt your investment will be worth it, once you see the specs you'll have a better idea of why:

Snapdragon 801 with 2.5GHz Quad core Krait 400

2GB RAM

16GB storage

13MP rear-facing camera, 2.1MP front-facing camera

3,000mAh battery

2560 x 1440 pixel resolution 534ppi Gorilla Glass 3 screen

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 801 still remains one of the fastest mobile chipsets available with a quad core 2.5GHz CPU backed with a Adreno 330 GPU, needless to say it'll be able to run any games and apps without issue.

Similarly with 2GB of RAM the smartphone will be able to push full HD video without lag and make full use of the huge resolution of the G3's screen.

Speaking of the screen, the LG G3 has a truly massive resolution. We're talking high-end gaming laptop monitor level of resolution. Basically the LG G3 had (past-tense thanks to MWC 2015 this week) the best mobile screen available to you.

Still one of the best phones you can buy and with over a £100 off, the LG G3 is a great investment.