Huawei Watch trying to rival Apple with high-end price tag

You probably saw that over at MWC earlier this week, Huawei jumped on the wearables bandwagon and unveiled its own Android Wear smartwatch – but at what cost? And we mean literally, as apparently the price of the Huawei Watch is going to be very steep.

The smartwatch is definitely a tasty piece of work, as we reported previously, taking the route of looking like a ‘normal’ circular watch with a smart design, stainless steel frame, and a selection of leather or stainless steel wrist bands.

However, unlike most smartwatches, which resign themselves to as low a price tag as possible in order to try to break into the market and gain adoption in a nascent category, Huawei has gone the Apple Watch route – and its timepiece is set to sport a $1,000 (£655) price tag.

This is according to a source who spoke to BGR, so of course, it could be an errant rumour.

To ask a grand is certainly a bold move – after all, while Apple’s gold Edition smartwatch will be thousands, Cupertino starts the range with a more affordable $350 (£230) vanilla version.

Huawei hasn’t got Apple’s name to push its premium products as a status symbol, either, so if this speculation turns out to be correct, Huawei will quite likely have a nice watch which will be doing a lot of sitting on shelves rather than wrists.

The Huawei Watch has a 1.4in, 400 x 400 AMOLED display, with a 1.2GHz Qualcomm processor and 512MB of RAM, plus 4GB of storage.