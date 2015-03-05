Instagram introduces new advertising feature for brands

Instagram has introduced a new advertising feature called 'carousel ads', which allows advertisers to create an album of photographs that users can swipe through.

At the end of the album is a link to the promoted page, product or service.

The photo-oriented social media believes this to be a new form of advertising, which will help brands tell stories on Instagram.

So for example, if a new restaurant just opened up in town, you could get, while scrolling through your Instagram feed, a photo album with pictures of the restaurant's interior and various foods and drinks.

“Instagram helps brands share stories through imagery,“ it says in a post on the Instagram blog.

"And since we began offering a way for advertisers to reach people on Instagram in 2013, we’ve heard from marketers that they want to tell sequenced stories in beautiful, compelling ways that lead to meaningful results for their businesses.”

Instagram also said that this form of advertising was something the community asked for.

“We’ve also received feedback from the Instagram community that they are interested in learning more about a brand or product after they have been inspired by a sponsored photo or video.

"So, today we’re introducing a new format we’re calling carousel ads – a new way for brands to share more images with people interested in their posts. Carousel ads give brands more flexibility in telling their stories by allowing people who view their ads to swipe left to see additional images and link to a website of the brand’s choice.“

The new ads should reach users within the next couple of weeks.