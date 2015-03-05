MWC 2015: Mark Zuckerberg offers his best hiring advice

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier this week about, among other things, how he hires people to work at the social media giant.

“I will only hire someone to work directly for me if I would work for that person,” Mr Zuckerberg told the audience. “It's a pretty good test and I think this rule has served me well,” Telegraph reported on his words.

He also said that keeping the number of people in a company as low as possible is an important factor. Facebook, with its 10,000 employees, is much smaller than, for example Google with 55,000.

"The most important thing is to keep your team as small as possible," he went on. "Facebook serves more than a billion people around the world but our team has fewer than 10,000 people.”

"It's only possible because of modern technology. Big companies get bloated."

He said the most important thing is to "just have faith and trust in yourself.

“When you’re young you hear that you don’t have experience to do things, that there are people that have more experience than you. I started Facebook when I was 19."

“Don’t discount yourself, no matter what you’re doing,” he added. “Everyone has a unique perspective that they can bring to the world.”

Facebook is a US based social media network with over 1.39 billion monthly active users. In December 2014, 890 million people logged onto Facebook at least once a day, and in Europe, 223 million people are on Facebook.