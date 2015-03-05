Microsoft HoloLens designer killed in car crash

Microsoft HoloLens project designer, 30-year-old Mike Ey, was killed in a hit-and-run car accident on Saturday (28 February), local media have reported.

He was rear-ended by another vehicle on State Route 520, the police in Seattle said to the local TV station Kiro TV. He was driving alone early Saturday morning when he was rear-ended by a person driving “over 100 miles per hour”.

The driver who hit Ey is Robert Malsch, and he tried to flee the scene but was soon apprehended by the police. He has been charged with vehicular homicide and felony hit-n-run.

"He was the most reliable person ever," Kelley Piering, Ey's girlfriend, told Kiro TV. "You could ask him anything and he would make sure it got done, whether he knew how to do it or not."

"He really was a tremendous friend," said Philippe Johnson, who was the last to see Ey alive. "The word reliable doesn't even begin to describe it. I can't tell you how many times he would just come over to help with whatever you were doing."

Mike Ey was a project designer on Microsoft’s augmented reality project called HoloLens.

Microsoft HoloLens is a smart glasses unit that is a cordless, self-contained Windows 10 computer. It uses advanced sensors, a high-definition 3D optical head-mounted display, and spatial sound to allow for augmented reality applications, with a natural user interface that the user interacts with through gaze, voice, and hand gestures.

The device was revealed in January 2015 during Microsoft’s Windows 10 announcement event.