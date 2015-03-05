OnePlus 2 could get a ‘premium’ look and a ‘premium’ price

OnePlus is soon coming out with another smartphone model, rumoured to have a more ‘premium’ look, and a more ‘premium’ price tag, as well.

First reported by Business Insider, the next in line will most likely be called OnePlus 2, and will have a metal frame, unlike the current OnePlus One, which has a polycarbonate back.

Other details are still scarce, although if it continues on the path of the OnePlus One, we can assume it will be close to Samsung models in terms of hardware.

One of the biggest selling points of the OnePlus One model is that it had hardware comparable to Samsung phones, but for half the price. It costs $300 (slightly below £200).

Also, it was extremely hard to find, given that OnePlus is a Chinese manufacturer, and that you’d have to get an invitation before being able to buy the device.

Recently OnePlus started selling the One regularly on its website, but only on Tuesdays.

OnePlus confirmed that it's making a new phone back in September during an "Ask Me Anything" thread on Reddit, but the company hasn't offered any details.

However, a low price was OnePlus’ strongest selling point, and having a ‘premium’ design followed by a ‘premium’ price might mean the phone would simply sink into the endless ocean of different, yet incredibly similar smartphones.

Business Insider’s source familiar with the situation says the OnePlus 2 will be more expensive than its predecessor, but still cheaper than most off-contract flagship phones on the market today.