Sony storms ahead in console wars with impressive PlayStation 4 sales

Usually around Christmas time we write about what we call the console wars, which usually take place between PlayStation and Xbox.

Well, PlayStation is clearly a big winner right now with twenty million units sold.

As Variety tells us, it’s actually sold 20.2 million units, and it’s the fastest selling PlayStation in history. It also made a big jump from the beginning of the year, where it sold 18.5 million units, and now, as of the beginning of March, it’s made it to 20.2 mil.

Still, Variety tells us that Xbox One has been doing well, and it’s selling 60 per cent better in the U.S. than the earlier versions of it. Mircosoft reports that 10 million Xbox Ones have been shipped out since last November, but apparently they’ve sold even more since then.

This report tells us that the first PlayStation has sold over a 100 million units, PlayStation 2 has sold over 155 million, and PlayStation 3 has sold 80 million.

Sony Computer Entertainment CEO Andrew House said: "We are so grateful for the enormous support from PlayStation fans worldwide, and we are truly humbled that gamers around the globe have continued to select PS4 as the best place to play."

Sony has several new updates already this year, including a partnership with Spotify making more than 30 million songs available on the console and the possibility of 4K support coming later on in 2015.