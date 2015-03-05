Ubisoft creates new game to treat "lazy eye" syndrome

All too often video games are criticised for graphic violence and nonsensical stories, but there are quite a few games focused on the promotion of health and treatment.

One new game from Ubisoft, called Dig Rush, looks to treat amblyopia, more commonly known as “lazy eye” syndrome. It is one of the more common eye problems affecting young people, with 2-3 of every 100 children suffering from it.

In order to treat amblyopia, doctors generally try forcing the affected eye to do more heavy lifting by putting an eye-patch over the patient for a few hours every day. This has been known to work, but most kids don’t want to wear an eye-patch, and it has a knock-on effect with some patients reversing the amblyopia to the other eye.

Ubisoft wants to create an interactive experience with no eye-patch included, using 3D glasses with different contrast levels to force the affected eye to work harder.

Ubisoft is partnering with Amblyotech on the video game, making it available on iOS and Android tablets. It will only be available to those who need treatment.

Not only does the video game offer a more therapeutic experience, but it does not involve hiding the other eye behind a patch. This means the unaffected eye will not deteriorate while the eye-patch is being used.

Video games are becoming a common way to treat some mental illnesses, but there is still the connotation by many organisations that video games on their own are somehow bad for patients. despite mounting

This is despite mounting evidence on the contrary that suggests that video games in moderation are in fact good for the brain.