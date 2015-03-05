Voice-control your car with the Hyundai Blue Link app

If there's one single company to make you feel like James Bond in Tomorrow Never Dies, then it's going to be Hyundai.

The company has released an Android app called Blue Link, which allow Hyundai car owners to control certain elements of their four-wheeled toys remotely, using a smartwatch.

The app allows users to start and stop their car, as well as lock and unlock it. It can also help you track down your car in a busy car park, use the car's horn and flash its lights.

The app also recognises voice controls, so you can talk to your smartwatch and say things like "start my car", "lock my car", or "find my car", to start the desired function.

The Blue Link app is compatible with all first and second generation Blue Link-equipped Hyundai models, and currently works with Android Wear smartwatches when paired with a phone via Bluetooth.

Apple is currently not supported, which seems logical knowing that the Apple Watch is yet to be released, but Hyundai has already announced it's working on an iOS model, as well.

On the other hand, Trusted Reviews reports that it's not just Hyundai who had this kind of innovation in mind.

During a recent visit to London, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that the Apple Watch had been designed with similar car control in mind. He believes that a paired smartwatch could replace the clumsy key fobs as a replacement to old fashioned keys.

And with speculations of an Apple car also running around, it would be interesting to see the entire concept in action.