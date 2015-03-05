The 7 most exciting bits of tech to see at the Wearable Technology Show

The Wearable Technology Show is nearly upon us. The event -- the largest such show in the world -- takes place on 10-11 March 2015 at ExCeL in London and will be a must-attend for anyone in the UK with an interest in wearables.

The show will feature over a hundred technology innovators from all over the world, with many launching new products, or introducing existing ones to new markets. Firms with new sports and fitness devices at the show include:

Glofaster, which will be launching a new cycling jacket that connects to an app and uses lights and vibrations to provide cyclists with useful performance feedback.

Ambiotex, a German start-up, which will be debuting the prototype for a smart garment that measures biometrical data with medical precision, allowing for extensive analysis to aid training performance optimization and health.

Sports Performance Tracking which will be launching GameTrak, an undergarment which makes contact activity measurable, shareable and comparable.

Ducere Technologies, which will be bringing its Lechal ('lay-chull') footwear to the UK for the first time. These shoes use Bluetooth technology to connect to the user’s smartphone via an app. Using foot gestures or voice commands, the wearer can use it as a navigational tool or track their activity from a fitness perspective. The footwear communicates with the wearer via gentle vibratory responses or haptic feedback.

Beast Technologies, which will be launching the Beast sensor, a system to track gym workouts.

SmartLife, which will be showing off its smart garment sensor system that reads body signals with impressive accuracy and lets you view data such as heart rate, breathing rate and calorie burn.

MYZONE, which will be launching the MZ-3 tracking system, an upgraded, Bluetooth-enabled version of its heart-rate tracking belt. It rewards wearers with Effort Points and gami?cation and will allow users to upload exercise data to the cloud via an app.

"The sports and fitness market is a multi billion dollar industry and athletes -- amateur and professional -- are traditionally early adopters, which is why wearable technology for this sector is advancing so rapidly and is so exciting for both developers and end users", commented John Weir, COO, Wearable Technology Show. "In addition to showcasing the latest products being developed for this market, we are also hosting a fascinating Sports Performance conference track, featuring speakers from companies including LG and Mclaren Applied Technologies and debating topics such as innovation, performance and tracking".

