Facebook and others have been testing Apple Watch apps in secret lab

Apple has been allowing certain companies to come in and test their apps with its Apple Watch, ahead of the device’s launch.

Facebook, along with United Continental Holdings and BMW, are the three firms Bloomberg mentions in its report, which are among those that have been invited to a top secret Apple Watch lab at Cupertino HQ.

Of course, it only makes sense that software developers should be given the chance to test out their wares to make sure apps are running smoothly come launch day. That reflects well on both the software maker, and Apple itself, as performance hitches or the like will smear the reputation of its smartwatch.

Apparently the secrecy enforced on those working in the Apple Watch lab has been pretty strict indeed, though.

Bloomberg says that not only is internet access blocked, but no outside materials can be brought into the lab – not even a pen and paper – and the hard drive with the app’s source code on it must not leave Apple’s building. Cupertino has decided it will keep the code and only send it back out to the developers much closer to the launch date of the Apple Watch, to try and avoid leaks.

Of course, it can’t stop people talking, and all these details come from sources who attended the lab and spoke to Bloomberg.

Hopefully this means we still have some juicy revelations to come regarding the smartwatch, which will get its official launch event next Monday (even though it was unveiled last autumn, this coming press event is set to reveal more details about the device).

Check out our article on what to expect at that event here, but one of the things pundits will be most keenly observing is the price of the higher-end watches, with some seriously big asking prices expected away from the base models.