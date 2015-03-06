HTC reveals One M9 release date and price?

Has HTC unintentionally revealed the release date of its upcoming flagship, the HTC One M9, along with the price in the US?

Well, quite possibly, according to HTC Source which performed just a little bit of detective work when signing up for a One M9 giveaway which HTC has organised.

In the terms of the competition, the approximate retail value of the handset is listed at $599 (£393), though of course, exactly what it’ll be over in the UK, we don’t know.

As for the release date, the giveaway is titled “Win the HTC One M9 before you can buy it”, and the deadline is March 24, with the winners being picked the following day, March 25.

HTC Source thus concludes the likely release date will be March 26. Upon the official unveiling of the handset, HTC only said that the device will be out early in the spring – so the end of March seems likely and matches up with that. We could be seeing the One M9 on shelves in three weeks’ time…

The phone offers a 5in, 1080p display, and runs with a Snapdragon 810 octa-core processor (quad 2GHz + quad 1.5GHz) backed up with 3GB of RAM. There’s a 20 megapixel camera on board, too.

HTC has kept the design pretty much the same, though, and the One M9 has the metal unibody which is a slick look, albeit the handset is rather thick (at 9.6mm) compared to some other flagships like the Galaxy S6.