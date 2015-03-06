LG sets high goals for G4 sales figures

LG has ambitious plans for the year, including selling at least 10 million G4 devices globally. That's what company officials said at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

"LG Electronics aims to achieve the 10 million sales target of the G4 smartphone, which will be unveiled next month. Specifications of the G4 and changes we've made had been briefed to top outlet channels and European carriers during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) fair. Initial response was good enough," an LG official said at the fair this Friday, Korea Times reports.

The official also said that LG is preparing an aggressive campaign for the company’s target markets in Europe, the States and South Korea. There will be no such activities in China.

"LG knows this year will be very crucial whether to maintain a stable lead as the world's third-biggest smartphone producer in annual sales by widening gaps with our Chinese rivals, such as Xiaomi. LG will actively respond," said the official.

The company’s current flagship model, the LG G3, has so far sold between six and seven million units since last May, said LG’s mobile chief Cho Juno. He also added that the company was impressed by Samsung’s new phones, the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Plus.

Still, LG believes in the success of its newest model, about to hit the shelves next month:

"We will try our best. We have no problems to source (sic) application processor chips provided by Qualcomm as the latter addressed some not big technical issues. The key point is how to implement strategies on time for steeper G4 sales," said an official at one LG's partner company.