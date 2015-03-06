Marketing chief Todd Pendleton says goodbye to Samsung

Samsung's not only been hit from the outside, but from the inside, as well.

The struggling Korean smartphone giant, which has been trying to regain its spot at the top of the smartphone market, hasd lost Todd Pendleton, said to be leaving the company in April.

For those unfamiliar with the name, Pendleton was the brain behind the largely successful "Next Big Thing" campaign, which skyrocketed Samsung to the very top of smartphone manufacturers in the world.

CNET was the first to report on the leaving of Pendleton, saying that some of his direct reports have also left Samsung or have been transferred to other departments.

Samsung and Pendleton didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pendleton was considered responsible for the highly successful "Next Big Thing“ campaign, which promoted the Samsung Galaxy S3 by mocking Apple and its fanboys. The Galaxy S3 went on to become the best-selling smartphone in the world.

Pendleton and his team managed to convince carriers to start selling the device at the same time and under the same branding.

However, fast forward a few years and Samsung isn't in the best shape. In China, Xiaomi has taken over, while we have Macromax in India pushing the Korean giants away. And basically everywhere else, Apple has been the dominant force, especially since the release of the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus, both very popular models.

Samsung recently unveiled two new models at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona; the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge, which it hopes will help the company regain its old crown.