Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo bury the hatchet to prevent DDoS attacks

There's no better way to unite ancient enemies than giving them a common, external enemy.

That's exactly what has happened to Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo. After years of competing in the game consoles market (with Nintendo being the most successful, most of the time), the three companies found a common enemy – hackers DDoS’ing the living hell out of their game servers.

As Digital Spy reported, Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo are working together to prevent future DDoS attacks.

Speaking about the DDoS attacks that took place over Christmas, Microsoft's Phil Spencer said that the companies are sharing information with each other about what they've learned.

"I don't think it's great when PSN goes down," Spencer told GameInformer. "It doesn't help me. The irony of it all is that GameInformer’s site is down as I write this.

"All it does is put the fear and distrust from any gamer that's out there, so I look at all of us together as this is our collective opportunity to share what we can about what we're learning and how things are growing.

"Those conversations happen, which I think is great."

Spencer added that the DDoS attacks pose no security risk, but it presents the Xbox network as unreliable, and that is unacceptable for Microsoft.

Both Sony’s and Microsoft’s gaming network came under attack on Christmas, and both went offline. The culprits behind the assault are the members of a notorious hacker group known as the Lizard Squad, which also took down League of Legends servers.

Image source: Shutterstock/alexskopje