Nike+ now supports TomTom, Garmin and others

The Nike+ running app has received a big update and now supports wearable devices from TomTom, Garmin, Wahoo Fitness and Netpulse for the first time, the company announced today.

The new update allows runners to pick whether they'll use a watch or phone either in the gym or out on the road.

“Whether it’s an athlete’s first or fastest run, Nike+ has been there to provide inspiration and information to motivate all runners. Together with best-in-class partners like Garmin, TomTom, Wahoo Fitness and Netpulse, we can now deliver these experiences to even more runners, regardless of where they run or the device they prefer to run with,” says Adam Roth, VP of Nike Global Running Brand Marketing.

“These partnerships are all about the runner – giving him or her even more ways to access the rewarding benefits of being a Nike+ Running member.”

The addition of partners will make it easier for people to track their runs without solely relying on their smartphone.

To connect, users need to look for the “Partners” screen when they update or download the app.

The “Connect a Partner” button guides users to settings to manage preferences and establish the seamless connection between Nike+ and the partner apps and devices

“We’re constantly looking to optimise every aspect of the Nike+Running experience,” explained Nike+ Running App Product Director, Michael Orenstein.

“By listening to the voice of the Nike+ Running community, our latest release features several enhancements designed to make running with Nike+ even better for our athletes.”