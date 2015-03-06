Readly launches version for Windows Phone

Readly, the app which offers digital reading of a wide range of national and international magazines, has gotten a version for Windows Phone devices, the company announced today.

‘We want to make digital magazine reading available to as many people as possible’ says Per Hellberg, CEO of Readly International.

Since its launch almost two years ago, Readly has offered digital reading of a wide range of national and international magazines on its platform. Today the service offers unlimited reading of close to 1,000 titles and some 12,000 issues for a fixed monthly price of £9.99.

Now the app is also available in a Windows Phone version, complementing the other versions for iOS (Apple), Android, Windows 8 and Kindle Fire.

The “all-you-can-read” subscription model with full access at a fixed low monthly cost is the basis for this, but at the same time it is important to be present on all major platforms and create partnerships in order to extend reach. Introducing a Windows Phone version of the app in cooperation with Microsoft is a good example of this.

‘We continue to see considerable interest in Windows Phone amongst both consumers and developers. The fact that Readly now makes its service available on Windows Phone is yet another confirmation of that, and we are extremely pleased to be able to include Readly in our range of apps.’ says Thomas Floberg, Business Area Manager for Windows and Surface in the Nordics.

The app offers a one month free trial period, and can be downloaded here.