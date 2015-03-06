IT sector sees healthy growth in demand for jobs

A new report has pointed to an increased level of demand for IT staff in the UK, which is obviously good news for those hunting for a job in the information technology sector.

KPMG and the REC have just published the latest Report on Jobs which found that in February, demand rose when it came to employing permanent IT staff.

For permanent staff, the (seasonally adjusted) index measuring demand in the IT industry climbed to 64.3, a three-month high – and up 0.6 from 63.7 in January. That represents a healthy rate of expansion – though it is still slower than the UK average which was 65.4.

When it came to temporary staff, the index dropped from 62.2 in January to 61.6 last month, in what KMPG notes was a 19-month low.

Heath Jackson, partner in the CIO Advisory practice at KPMG, commented: “Recovery in the job market is gaining real traction, and this should help shore up consumer confidence in the run up to the election.

“The availability of skilled candidates remains a significant concern and businesses are already fiercely competing to secure top talent. This dynamic is driving significant salary growth in pockets of the market, particularly in the IT space where the demand/supply mismatch is particularly prevalent.”