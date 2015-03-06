Sneak peek: Project Spartan screenshots leaked

Everyone and their dog are waiting for a new Windows 10 build, but the American company seems to enjoy keeping us on hold. It’s been a while since we got a fresh build of the upcoming operating system, but that didn’t stop the media from finding new information about it.

Ubergizmo has unveiled a set of screenshots showing what might be Project Spartan – Microsoft’s lightweight replacement for Internet Explorer – inside Windows 10.

The leaked images show a few options Spartan will have, and what we might expect from the browser.

We can see how the new reading mode will look, how the browser will behave with many tabs open, as well as the context menus of the browser – among others.

What we can also see is that, under the options menu, there’s the ability to detect phone numbers in the text, which probably means the Spartan will have Skype integration.

The next Windows 10 build is expected to have Project Spartan with it, and it will be available to all members of the Windows Insider program.

Currently, there are more than 2.8 million users in that program.

You can get your hands on the current Windows 10 build and (soon) Project Spartan by applying for the Windows Insider program. The tutorial on how to apply can be found here.

Windows 10 is the latest operating system from Microsoft, expected to hit the shelves some time at the end of 2015. It will be a free upgrade for all Windows 7 and Windows 8 users.