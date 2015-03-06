SpaceX goes on recruitment drive at Game Developer Conference

The Game Developer Conference is not just a place to hear big announcements, but to potentially get a job in the gaming industry through connections and career centers.

All of the usual game studios use the floor to try and pick up new talent, but one unorthodox company at GDC 2015 is SpaceX, Elon Musk’s space exploration company.

This is not some kind of space sim for those unaware, but an actual space company, focused on sending rockets into deep space, launching low-orbit satellites and trying to establish reusable rockets to create colonies on Mars.

The company is out at GDC to try and win over game developers into a role in a space company, claiming some of the jobs available at SpaceX require programmers physics skills they acquire while making games like MMOs.

"We actually hire a lot of our best software engineers out of the gaming industry," said SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in an interview with Fast Company. "In gaming there’s a lot of smart engineering talent doing really complex things. [Compared to] a lot of the algorithms involved in massive multiplayer online games…a docking sequence is actually relatively straightforward.

"So I’d encourage people in the gaming industry to think about creating the next generation of spacecraft and rockets."

It is an oddity, but one we would expect from Elon Musk. Tesla Motors has also been known for their odd hiring practices, picking up more software engineers from Android and Apple than from traditional automotive backgrounds.

Space exploration is not as high on the agenda of “awesome jobs” any more, but SpaceX, Virgin Galactic and other private space companies are trying to bring back the excitement with new missions.