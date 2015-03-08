Protecting yourself and your mobile in an ever connecting world

We are living in a ‘mobile everything’ world, whether it’s work, rest or play. From the Internet of Things to mobile apps, we’re more reliant on mobile technology than ever before.

But what steps can consumers take to protect themselves while using their mobile devices?

Intel Security offers the following advice:

Downloads

When downloading mobile applications, only do so from a reputable app store, and verify that the app is legitimate and safe by checking other users’ reviews.

Passwords

Create a variety of strong passwords. In the event that a cyber criminal was able to access the plain text data stored passwords, you wouldn’t want him or her to have unrestricted access to your entire online life.

It’s important to create a variety of unique and strong passwords to use across your apps and accounts. Strong passwords generally contain all four character types: upper and lower case letters, numbers, and special characters such as exclamation points or pound signs.

Sharing information

Think twice before sharing personal information. If you do visit a website from an email and you are asked to supply your name, address, banking information, password, or any other personal information - do not give this info, as it is likely a phishing attempt.

If you have any doubts on the validity of a claim, give the company headquarters a call to verify.

Security

Protect all of your devices with comprehensive security. Keep your personal data out of the hands of cyber criminals by installing comprehensive security software on all of your devices.

Gary Davis is chief consumer security evangelist at Intel Security.