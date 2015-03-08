Watch Microsoft's highlights of MWC 2015

Mobile World Congress has wrapped up in Barcelona, Spain and now we're left to sort through the torrent of information that came out of the event.

There were countless announcements made for all manner of mobile news, with new phones taking center stage in the midst of the chaos. Microsoft was prominent at the event, with several things to reveal.

There was the unveiling of the Lumia 640XL, a mid-range device that qualifies as a "phablet" with its 5.7 inch screen. It even comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera, a feature that the Lumia line is famous for.

It's a step up from the Lumia 640, which is a scaled down version. The screen is still large at 5 inches, while the rear camera is a solid 8-megapixel. Both phones are expected to be available soon via AT&T.

Microsoft was of course not the sole focus of the show - almost every hardware maker was at the venue to discuss its offerings, including the big Samsung reveal of the latest version of its top-selling Galaxy line, the S6, to name just one.

However, if you're interested in what Microsoft had to say then look no further that highlight video the company released. See the best of the show in a svelte one minute and 15 seconds.

