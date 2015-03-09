Apple already planning a platinum edition Apple Watch

The first generation Apple Watch will feature an aluminium, stainless steel and 18-karat gold option, but in the future Apple will offer a premium platinum version, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Apple’s new model will take design cues from prominent watchmakers Rolex and Omega, and could exceed the price of the Apple Watch Edition. The report did not say if the platinum edition would have its own name, or just be another ‘Watch Edition’.

Platinum is considered the more expensive of the two metals, even though the price of gold and platinum is quite even nowadays. Gold is priced at $1,170 (£774) on the NYSE and platinum is actually lower at $1,163 (£769) currently.

The new model will most likely come in the second-generation Apple Watch. The second-gen smartwatch will also feature a lot of the health sensors currently unapproved by the Food and Drug Administration in the United States.

Apple currently has three prices for the smartwatch, but has only revealed the $349 (£230) option for the Watch Sport. The Watch will most likely be priced at $500 (£330) and the Watch Edition could be priced as high as $8,000 (£5,230) according to new reports.

