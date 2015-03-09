Apple Watch will own the smartwatch market in 2015

Apple is set to dominate smartwatch sales this year, following the release of the Apple Watch, which will be shown off at a launch event later today.

This is nothing we haven’t heard before – and of course, it’s pretty obvious Apple will make the biggest splash in the smartwatch arena during 2015. We’ve already seen reports stating this, and that Apple will be the force which kick-starts smartwatches this year to finally start competing with the numbers of fitness bands shifted in the wearables space, and this latest one comes from Strategy Analytics (via Wareable).

Indeed, the analyst house believes that Apple will snaffle over half of smartwatch sales though 2015 – 55 per cent to be precise.

Predicted shipment numbers for the gadget this year will run to 15.4 million, Strategy Analytics reckons, which is a smaller figure than some others have estimated. We had already heard that Apple will have around 5 to 6 million units for launch.

How well the Apple Watch sells is a massive deal for Cupertino, given that this is the first major new gadget since the iPad was wheeled out. The iPad was, of course, a blazing success in its initial years, and no less will be expected from the Apple Watch.

We’re still on the fence regarding whether Apple’s smartwatch will really produce the goods – we don’t know if it does enough different to existing models, and it doesn’t quite have the design chops we were hoping for previous to last autumn’s unveiling.

Still, only a fool would bet against Apple, and we’ll know a lot more about the device after today’s official launch event, which we’ll be covering here at ITProPortal. Stay tuned!