Apple's rumoured 12-inch MacBook Air might also be unveiled today

The redesigned 12-inch MacBook Air could arrive at today's Apple event, despite supposedly being centered around the Apple Watch’s battery, performance, apps and price.

Named the ‘Spring Forward’ event, it bears no signs of just one solitary device launch. This might mean any products not fit for September or October events could be announced here, which could include the MacBook Air.

The new 12-inch MacBook Air will be the first to feature the ‘retina’ display. It follows the launch of the MacBook Pro with retina display announced last year.

Apple is redesigning the MacBook Air to come with one port, capable of charging the notebook and providing USB connectivity. This should drop the weight and size of the MacBook Air by a considerable amount, but removes some of the utilities previously available.

Internally, the MacBook Air will feature a larger battery and Broadwell processor, but otherwise the internals will remain the same as the 2014 version.

It is not clear if Apple will drop the price of the 12-inch MacBook Air, since the MacBook Pro received a small drop in price in 2014. The success of the Mac line in 2014 - selling 5.5 million units - should bolster Apple’s push against Windows PC manufacturers Lenovo and HP.

The Apple Watch will be the centerpiece of the event. Even after the reveal in October, Apple has been tight-lipped about some of the features like battery life, charging, app development and price.

Some reports claim the Apple Watch Edition - fitted with 18-karat gold - could be sold for $8,000 (£5,300). The Watch Sport will be sold for $349 (£231) and the original Watch could be priced at $500 (£330).