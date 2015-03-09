Daily deal: Asus C200MA 11.6-inch Chromebook

Good morning everyone, welcome to our first daily deal of the week.

As we haven't featured a laptop for a while, that's exactly what we've gone for today, in the shape of an Asus C200MA 11.6-inch Chromebook which can be yours for £162.99 (that's a saving of nearly £60).

Asus has always been pretty reliable when it comes to laptops and the Chromebook is no exception.

Designed for "outstanding mobility," Chromebook's are the perfect devices for someone who needs to be able to work on the move. Weighing just 1.2kg, the C200MA Chromebook can be easily transported and its 2BG of memory and 16GB hard drive will have all your needs covered.

The laptop also features:

An Intel Celeron 2.42 GHz processor

An integrated graphics card

A 14.62 watt Lithium battery

Chrome OS

Dimensions of 37.2 x 25.6 x 6.2 cm

Amazon is currently offering free delivery on this product, so if you want to save a bundle without having to sacrifice quality, the Asus C200MA 11.6-inch Chromebook is the one for you.