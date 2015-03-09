How expensive will the gold Apple Watch be?

As you’re doubtless aware, today is the day when Apple is holding a press event for the official launch of the Apple Watch, where we expect many more details to be unveiled – including the price of the gadget.

Thus far, we’ve only known the price of the basic Apple Watch, but rumours have been flying ever since the initial reveal of the device last autumn about how much the top-end Edition model will run to.

And those rumours are still flying up until today, with a new report in the Telegraph estimating the cost of the Apple Watch over this side of the pond to be a staggering £8,000.

In contrast to that, based on an Apple patent that has surfaced, a Forbes report reckons the watch is made from a special Apple gold alloy which is lighter and stronger than ordinary 18 karat gold, but also has “half the amount of pure 24 karat gold as ordinary 18 karat gold”. So it won’t be quite as expensive as we thought, in theory, and could be priced at from $3,000 (£2,000) to around $7,000 (£4,600) to achieve iPhone-like profit levels.

Whichever way you dice it, when the price is converted via Apple’s maths into pounds, it’s going to tip the scales at a few grand most likely, but it may be less than the £5,000 which is the figure that has generally been bandied about since last year.

It will also be interesting to see what the stainless steel version weighs in at, as the media has previously pegged that at tipping towards the grand mark. Apple may well be striving to make these things status symbols, and in the process creaming a massive premium off them.

We shall find out later today…