FBI looking into alleged ISIS attacks on Western websites

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking into the hacking of a number of websites over the weekend, linked with someone who is, or is pretending to be, a part of the terrorist group ISIS.

The websites that were hacked include that of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre in Ireland, the Southwest Montana Community Federal Credit Union, Third Street Brewhouse, and the Montauk Manor.

The hacked website’s homepages were changed to the black ISIS flags with the words "hacked by ISIS, we are everywhere."

Southwest Montana Community Federal Credit Union and Montauk Manor have removed the Isis banner, while Third Street Brewhouse's website "is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance," and will take more than two days to come online.

These four websites were part of a much larger attack said to have been conducted by ISIS against websites in the West.

"The FBI is aware of the reported incidents and is contacting the impacted parties," the agency said.

Local officials and security experts say there is not enough evidence to confirm the claims that ISIS is in fact behind these attacks, and that they might as well be a hoax – someone pretending to be ISIS.

"I don't think ISIS agents would be interested in a hack like this," Silver Bow County sheriff Ed Lester in Montana was quoted as saying by a number of news outlets.

"I think this is more likely a domestic hacker rather than international cyber-terrorism."

"It appears many business websites around the country were hacked with some sort of virus through internet-based website hosting services. So the Manor itself does not appear to have been specifically targeted, and there does not appear to be any indication of regional or local targeting in this instance," said Michael Sarlo, Police chief of East Hampton Town, where the Montauk Manor is located.