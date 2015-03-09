Feminist blog hit by DDoS attack on International Women’s Day

A feminist blog was knocked offline for several hours during International Women’s Day following a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack.

It is currently unclear who was behind the attack on Femsplain, which is a community blogging platform launched in October last year.

The platform achieved its $25,000 funding goal via Kickstarter last week and seeks to offer female-identified people an outlet to share their experiences.



“Our goal is to highlight all the amazing diversity of women on the Internet who might not have another outlet to share their experiences,” the website reads. “We want to create a supportive and positive community for anyone to support. Think of us as a casual Internet support group you don’t need to pay for and can visit whenever in the comfort of your home.”

The site’s founder Amber Gordon reported on Twitter that Femsplain is often the target of online attacks, but that the most recent attack had actually provided a great deal of publicity for the website.

DDoS attacks are a common way of bringing down a website, harnessing many computers to overwhelm the bandwidth of a site’s servers. As well as Femsplain, huge companies like Microsoft, Sony and Evernote have all been targeted by DDoS attacks over the past year.

Unfortunately, the attacks on Femsplain reflect the wider issue of sexism, something which has been particularly problematic for the tech industry. According to the latest research, women are still in the minority when it comes to technology jobs, with some claiming that the male-dominated work environment is off-putting.



