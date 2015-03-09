How to watch the Apple Watch launch live on a Windows PC

As with all of Apple's events, the Cupertino firm will only be streaming the action to Apple products, i.e. through its Safari browser or through Apple TV.

It's a rather annoying restriction but, fear not, those of you with a Windows PC will still be able to watch the 'Spring Forward' event live by following these steps:

Download and install VLC Media Player. Open the VLC player programme. In the top left-hand corner, click 'Media,' followed by 'Open Network Stream.' A new window will appear, where you need to paste the URL of the stream (http://p.events-delivery.apple.com.edgesuite.net/1503ohibasdvoihbasfdv/m3u8/atv_mvp.m3u8) into the box that reads "Please enter a network URL" If you tune in to watch the event before it is due to start (before 5pm GMT), a warning will pop up saying "Unable to open the MRU file..."

The Apple Watch is expected to go on sale next month, and hopefully there’ll only be a short wait for the UK market to get it, following the US.