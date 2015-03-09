Jony Ive’s novel thoughts on iPhone battery life

Better battery life for your iPhone? Nah, you don’t need that… at least according to Apple’s design guru Jony Ive.

Smartphone battery life is one of the most important elements of a handset, according to the results of several surveys we’ve seen – after all, there’s nothing worse than your phone running out of juice and leaving you high and dry.

But Jony Ive sees the downside of a longer battery life, as he observed in an interview with the Financial Times (via C-Net) – more longevity calls for a bigger battery, and a heavier and more cumbersome phone, or a less “compelling” device as Ive put it.

Ive believes if the phone was like so, folks wouldn’t use it as much – and indeed the fact that the iPhone is so svelte and light is the reason folks whip it out and use it more, thus the battery is prone to running out more often for iPhone owners.

There’s some sort of logic here…

There are inevitably comprises that have to be made between the size of a phone and its battery life, but the likes of Sony (for starters) have managed to make some handsets which have sterling battery life and are still nice and slim enough.

Of course, it’s not like the iPhone’s battery life is poor, and it certainly hasn’t stopped the latest models selling an absolute storm – and propelling Apple to the position of top smartphone vendor, displacing Samsung and its ailing Galaxy S range.