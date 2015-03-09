Move over Apple: Upcoming Oppo smartwatch to offer super fast charging

Chinese company Oppo seems to be attempting to steal the limelight on Apple’s smartwatch launch today, as it has announced an interesting development in its entry to the smartwatch foray - a watch that can fully charge in just five minutes.

While no other details have been revealed yet, the Chinese maker reportedly plans to launch the smartwatch along with its upcoming flagship phone, the Oppo Find 9.

Having offered fast-charging features in its smartphone line, Oppo is expected to power its smartwatch with an even improved fast charging technology.

Oppo, which is becoming known for its smartphone’s premium specs at a low cost, powered its Find 7 with the VOOC fast charger technology, while the Oppo N3 had the second-generation VOOC.

If the five-minute charging functionality of Oppo’s smartwatch becomes a reality, it could possibly take away the peril of many smartwatch users of having to charge another device - apart from their smartphone - for hours.

It also just so happens that battery life has been one of the features of the imminent Apple Watch that has been criticised, with reports emerging that Apple is struggling to hit its longevity targets.

Image Credit: Pocket-lint